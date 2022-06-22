SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Kazuchika Okada made his AEW Dynamite debut this week and the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be defended in a fatal four-way match at Forbidden Door.

This week on AEW Dynamite, Adam Page defeated Silas Young in a singles match. After the match, Adam Cole began cutting a promo, but was interrupted by the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Jay White. White reiterated that neither Adam Cole or Adam Page would face him for the title at Forbidden Door. White and Page began fighting and Cole got in the mix as well. Cole and White teamed up against Page, which prompted an appearance from Kazuchika Okada. Okada ran down to even the odds and he and Page cleared the ring.

The sound of that coin drop can only mean one thing: it's #TheRainmaker himself Kazuchika Okada (@rainmakerxokada) here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/l9INNq15Fo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022

Later in the show, AEW announced that all four of those men would competed for White’s title at Forbidden Door.

This marked Okada’s first appearance on AEW television. Okada lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Jay White at NJPW Dominion.

Forbidden Door airs live on PPV on Sunday June 26. Other matches on the card include Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship, Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy, Zack Sabre Jr. vs. a mystery opponent picked by Bryan Danielson, Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

