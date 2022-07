FREE PODCAST 7/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: Hardy-Christian in 2022, Moxley, Wardlow, Bucks, Gunn Club-Acclaimed, Danhausen, live callers, emails (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tyler Sage from PWTorch.com who talk with callers about AEW Dynamite. Topics range from the Christian-Matt Hardy segment incorporating Jeff Hardy’s DUI to Danhausen’s comedic role to the break-up of The Acclaimed and Gunn Club to Jon Moxley as a main eventer and everything else in between.

