VIP AUDIO 7/6 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago Wade Keller Hotline (7-2-2004): Locker room jealousy of A.J. Styles push, Rodman at TNA, WWE cracking down on fantasy wrestling sites, Flair book, evaluating SD roster, more (32 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Wade Keller Hotline from July 2, 2004 covering the following topics: TNA locker room discontent including jealousy of A.J. Styles’s treatment and water budget cuts, Dennis Rodman at TNA, WWE cracking down on fantasy wrestling sites, Ric Flair book, concern over green wrestlers on WWE roster with a walk through who is over and under pushed on Smackdown, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. The VIP podcasts from March, April, May, and most of June 2004 were lost due to hard drive failure, but we’re back now with the summer 2004 podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

