Roman Reigns set to wrestle on Monday Night Raw

Roman Reigns will wrestle on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw for the first time in 2022.

Raw will emanate from Madison Square Garden and will feature Roman Reigns teaming with The Usos to take on the team of The Street Profits & Riddle.

This week’s Raw will be the first-ever without Vince McMahon at the helm and is the go-home episode of the show ahead of Summerslam. McMahon announced his retirement from WWE on Friday.

The show will also feature Logan Paul running his own version of Miz TV. Edge reportedly will return on WWE Raw as well. The only other match announced for the show is The Mysterios vs. The Judgement Day.

