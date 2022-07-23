FREE PODCAST 7/23 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Sean Mooney (5 Yrs Ago): Fascinating insights into Vince McMahon, interviewing Trump, backstage at first Raw ever, Gorilla, Heenan, more (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (7-23-2017), Wade Keller interviewed Sean Mooney, ex-WWF announcer from late ‘80s to early ‘90s talking Vince McMahon, Bobby Heenan, Jesse Ventura, Gorilla Monsoon, Prime Time Wrestling, Lord Alfred Hayes, the feeling backstage after the very first episode of Monday Night Raw, the opening of the WWF Headquarters in Stamford, Conn., interviewing Donald Trump, his worst memory in WWE, and much more with live caller and email questions. He answers the question if there is another Vince McMahon walking the planet. This provides many insights and anecdotes into Vince McMahon.

