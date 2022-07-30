FREE PODCAST 7/30 – WKPWP Interview Classic with Jake Hager & John Piermarini and Tommy Rich (5 Yrs Ago): Exploring wrestler-writer dynamic behind the scenes, Vince McMahon, Real American gimmick + Jerry Lawler, short NWA Title reign (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from five years ago (7-6-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews ex-WWE Creative Team member John Piermarini and former WWE World Champion Jack Swagger. The focus of the interview is on the dynamic and creative process between a WWE Creative Team member and a wrestler. Do the same writers usually work with the same wrestlers? How did John and Jack become friend and how did that help the creative process? What was it like working with Vince McMahon as part of the overall process? What were some of their favorite storylines including the Real American gimmick? They go behind the scenes on the process of creating ideas, pitching ideas to management and Vince McMahon, and how it then makes it onto the air. Insight into Pat Patterson, Dutch Mantel, and others.

Then in a bonus Interview Classic from five years ago (6-27-2012), we present Jim Valley’s interview with former NWA Champion and birthday boy Tommy “Wildfire” Rich. He talked about his new wrestling school, his controversial thoughts on Jerry Lawler, his time in ECW, why his NWA title reign was so brief, and his time as the hottest star on cable TV.

