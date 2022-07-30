SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

If I was bold, I’d copy the WrestleMania 38 column here for WWE Summerslam and see if anyone noticed. Ha!

Alas, I’m not that bold, but the bottom line is, I shouldn’t be able to do that and MAYBE have it slip past as relevant for Summerslam. That’s where we’re at though. Summerslam 2022 is loaded with rematches and like most recent WWE PPV events, the builds to the matches have been less than subpar, though once they are in the ring, will deliver.

Call this a preview, a calm look into the distant future, or a gaze into a wondrous crystal ball; just don’t hold me to anything, ok?

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch – WWE Raw Women’s Championship

This match needed a great go-home promo and got virtually nothing. The story is rooted in that it’s a rematch and Becky wants her belt back. That’s it. Nothing from Belair outside of corporate t-shirt phrases? Nothing?! Look, Lynch is on the redemption tour that will culminate against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania. To get there, she needs a loss here. Belair takes it.

Logan Paul vs. The Miz

I’m interested in this match, but for all the wrong reasons. Paul has a babyface is just hilarious and I’m looking at you Nashville crowd to make it even more hilarious. Paul is not a heel and the attempt to make him one has hijacked the story here. Going to be a train wreck that Paul wins.

The Usos vs. The Street Profits – WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship

Jeff Jarrett. This match has Jeff Jarrett. Not Ezekiel, Chad Gable, this one. The one match on the card that just needs the guys in the ring. Yeah. We have a potential match of the night contender here, but with a Jarrett angle looming. Who knows what it’ll be, but it’ll help The Usos win.

Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey – WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Honestly, this is one of the better built matches on the show. There is intrigue here given the fact that both women really need a W. Rousey has very much shown heel tendencies throughout the build and with the showdown with Becky on the horizon, needs to continue to do so. That’s the story here. Rousey turns heel officially and wins the title back. Morgan can rebuild and I don’t think the test with her as champion was a total bust. Just not her time with Rousey only around for a handful of months.

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Should Pat McAfee start running promo class at the WWE Performance Center? The guy has charisma oozing out him and he’s figuring out ways to tap into it to build these little programs. Clear heel and babyface lines here, which will lend itself well to crowd reaction. McAfee wins clean as can be.

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory – WWE United States Championship

Another rematch. Just reminding ya! Theory is moving on to bigger things. Even with Triple H at the helm of creative, Theory is going to get that major push. He doesn’t need the US title for that. Lashley gets a definitive win here and we’ll see Theory a little later in the show I’m sure.

The Mysterios vs. The Judgement Day

This program NEEDED the angle on Monday Night Raw. It’s not limping into the PPV, but we need to be done here. The question will be whether or not Dominik turns heel and joins The Judgement Day and whether or not we’ll see Edge. Either way, The Judgement Day reigns supreme here.

What does Seth Rollins do?

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle was the planned bout. A good one on paper. So, why bail on it. A special debut? Too many matches? We’ll see, but it’s fun to imagine the what if. Triple H is in charge now. Johnny Gargano perhaps?

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar – WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match

Here we go again. WWE swears this is the last match between these two. Swears it! I’ll believe it when I see it. Last Man Standing means that this will be a car crash of a match. Not usually my cup of tea, but they need it here seeing as Reigns and Lesnar have never really hit third gear on any of their matches. Roman Reigns is winning. The world knows it, which made building this up as intriguing even more difficult than it would have been. Reigns, Reigns, Reigns, and more Reigns.

