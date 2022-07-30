VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1784 (July 29, 2022): Keller’s cover story Triple H taking over as WWE Head of Creative, Industry Reacts to McMahon retirement, Parks column on McMahon, ROH PPV report

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch Newsletter #1784

Cover-dated July 29, 2022

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Wade Keller’s cover story Triple H taking over as WWE Head of Creative… Greg Parks column on McMahon… Brandon LeClair’s ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV report… Keller TV reports on Smackdown, Raw, and Dynamite… Torch Newswire including Industry reacts to Vinvce McMahon retirement… And more…

