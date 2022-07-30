FREE PODCAST 7/30 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Parks & Mitchell: Fann as on-site correspondent, what does it mean Joe lost, why did Cass-Show main event, Dean-Seth dynamic (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On the Raw Post-show from five years ago (7-25-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch columnists Bruce Mitchell and Greg Parks. They discuss Monday Night Raw in-depth including analysis of the outcome of the Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match, the Big Show vs. Big Cass main event, the Miz TV segment with Jason Jordan, speculation on what the Jon Jones vs. Brock Lesnar fight could mean to Summerslam and WrestleMania plans, and much more from this episode of Raw. Also in-person correspondent reports from Pittsburgh including PWTorch’s own Rich Fann. They also answer a variety of email topics from listeners related to Raw.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO