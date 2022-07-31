VIP AUDIO 7/30 – WWE Summerslam Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Evaluating Reigns-Lesnar, Liv-Rousey, Profits-Usos, Edge return, Bayley return, Becky turn, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann with full analysis of the WWE Summerslam PLE beginning with the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar classic wild Last Man Standing match to end the show. Then a march through the show chronologically beginning with Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch with a Becky babyface turn and the return of Bayley with two new allies. Also, Ronda Rousey challenging the Street Profits, Ronda Rousey challenging Liv Morgan, Theory challenging Bobby Lashley, Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin, Miz vs. Logan Paul, and more.

