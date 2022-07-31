FREE PODCAST 7/31 – WKPWP Interview Classics with John Morrison and Insane Clown Posse (10 Yrs Ago): JBL backstage issues, Ziggler success, WCW Nitro era, more (155 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (7-20-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviews former WWE wrestler John Morrison. He talks about his upcoming JCW live event next month, his backstage issues with JBL, his favorite in-ring wrestling moments, the psychology of being a babyface or a heel, how he feels about Dolph Zigger’s success, his reaction to Joey Mercury’s face being bashed in by the ladder, the opponent he most wishes he could have wrestled that he never did, the pros and cons of being a babyface or a heel, whether he could consider going to TNA, and much more.

Then in a bonus Interview Classic from ten years ago (6-27-2012), we present PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, Bardre Prunell of the East Coast Cast, AND PWTorch columnist Sean Radican interviewing Violent J from the ICP group. They discuss with live callers various ICP stories, the Gathering of the Juggalos next month, his run in WCW with Shaggy 2 Dope, a brief stint in WWE, and much more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO