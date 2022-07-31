VIP AUDIO 7/31 – The Fix Flashback (6-17-2015): MITB fallout, Lesnar returns, kicking out of finishers, first impressions of Tough Enough, WWE’s tributes to Dusty, Styles, overview of Lashley’s MMA career, Kimbo-Shamrock, Punk’s future (105 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the June 17, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: Money in the Bank fallout with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, return of Brock Lesnar, decision to have Kevin Owens job, kicking out of finishers, first impressions of Tough Enough, WWE’s tributes to Dusty Rhodes, ROH War of the Worlds preview including title vs. title plus A.J. Styles, overview of Bobby Lashley’s MMA career, Kimbo-Shamrock is actually happening in 2015, C.M. Punk’s future in UFC, and more.

