Becky Lynch turning babyface at Summerslam on Saturday night would not have taken place if not for Triple H taking over as Head of Creative.

Sources inside WWE revealed to PWTorch Editor, Wade Keller, that the original plan for Lynch at Summerslam with Vince McMahon at the helm had her staying as a heel. Keller’s report indicates that had McMahon not have been replaced by Triple H at the creative lead in WWE, Lynch would not have been pivoted to a face.

Lynch wrestled Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship at Summerslam. Belair won the match with a KOD. After the match, Lynch shook Belair’s hand, embraced her, and said something to her off-mic in a moment of respect.

After, Bayley returned to WWE and brought Dakota Kai and Io Skye (Shirai) with her as a new faction. The trio confronted Belair in the ring and Lynch then joined the fray at Belair’s side. Lynch and Belair stared Bayley and company down before the trio backed off.

Lynch returned to WWE at last year’s Summerslam after being away from the company having a baby. Lynch turned heel immediately and has been in that role to mixed crowd responses since.

Becky Lynch is a former WWE Women’s Champion and was part of the first-ever all women’s WrestleMania main event with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

