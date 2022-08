8/9 NEW JAPAN G1 CLIMAX: NIGHT 14 RESULTS – Fann’s report on Johna vs. Archer, Kenta vs. Naito

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

G1 Climax Night 14 Results

August 9, 2022

Hiroshima Japan

Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall

Aired Live on NJPWWORLD.com

(1) LIJ (BUSHI & SHINGO TAKAGI) vs. TOMOHIRO ISHII & KOSEI FUJITA

WINNER: Bushi by submission (Boston Crab) in 6:40

(2) ROYCE ISAACS & TOM LAWLOR vs. SUZUKI-GUN (TAKA MICHINOKU & ZSJ)

WINNER: Tom Lawlor by pinfall NKOTB) in 6:53

(3) UNITED EMPIRE (HENARE, GREAT-O-KHAN, JEFF COBB & WILL OSPREAY) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (DICK TOGO, SHO, EL-P & EVIL)

WINNER: Henare by submission (Ultima) in 6:45

(4) KAZUCHIKA OKADA, HIROSHI TANAHASHI & HIROOKI GOTO vs. BULLET CLUB (GEDO, BAD LUCK FALE & JUICE ROBINSON)

This tag match was changed due to Jay White being pulled from the 8/9 & 8/10 shows due to “an abundance of caution” related to heat-stroke-like symptoms.

WINNER: Hirooki Goto by pinfall (GTR) in 8:42

(5) YOSHI-HASHI vs. YUJIRO TAKAHASHI – BLOCK D MATCH

WINNER: Yujiro Takahashi by pinfall (Big Juice) in 13:12 (**)

(6) SANADA vs. CHASE OWENS – Block B Match

WINNER: Sanada by ref stoppage (Skull End) in 12:45 (***)

(7) TAMA TONGA vs. TAICHI – Block B Match

WINNER: Tama Tonga by pinfall (Gun Stun) in 16:53 (***)

(8) JONAH (w/BAD DUDE TITO) vs. LANCE ARCHER – Block A Match

WINNER: Lance Archer by count out in 12:43 (**)

(9) TETSUYA NAITO vs. KENTA – Block C Match

WINNER: Tetsuya Naito by pinfall (Destino) in 23:30 (****)

Overall rating: 7.0/10.

