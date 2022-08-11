FREE PODCAST 8/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Scenic City Invitational, AEW Dynamite live experience, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland are back in Tennessee for the Scenic City Invitational, an awesome two night tournament with a great variety of wrestling matches with some of the best in indy wrestling. We’ve got Masha Slamovich against One Called Manders in an intense hardcore brawl. Tag Partners Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini prove best friends hit harder in a super stiff match. They question Billie Starkz’s sanity. Chris and Justin also talk about going to AEW in Columbus, what they liked and didn’t like about the in-person experience, and tackle Mance Warner’s unexplained rocket to the near-top of the AEW ladder. Then for VIP listeners, with the tension mounting, they reveal the winner of the Scenic City Invitational in an intense four-way, plus cover AC Mack vs. BK Westbrook for the IWTV World title.

