VIP AUDIO 8/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Moxley vs. Jericho, returns of Kross and Dexter, AEW Trios Tournament brackets, Bayley’s promo, latest G1, UFC, NXT, Levesque changes, more (100 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- What non-wrestling show Todd recommends this week.
- Reviews of Rampage, Battle of the Belts, and Dynamite including Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho.
- Reviews of Smackdown and Raw including the returns of Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis.
- A review of NXT.
- A review of the last week of New Japan G1 matches with a look at the final week and likely conclusion.
- Reflecting on Gene LeBell’s life and career.
- A review of UFC Fight Night and a look ahead to this weekend.
