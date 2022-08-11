FREE PODCAST 8/11 – WKPWP Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & McMahon: On-site reports on odd Toronto crowd, Shane segment with Owens and Styles, Lana and Tamina, Cena, Lana, Corbin (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: First, on the Smackdown Post-show from five years ago (7-26-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike McMahon of the PWTorch Dailycast to delve into Smackdown. In the first segment they analyze the Randy Orton clean win over Jinder Mahal, the Shinsuke Nakamura interview, the John Cena interview, and Shane McMahon’s segment with Kevin Owens and A.J. Styles. Then they talk to two correspondents on site at Smackdown in Toronto to try to make sense of the crowd and get details on what didn’t air on TV. And they close in segment three answering email questions from listeners about this episode of Smackdown on a big range of topics from Carmella to Lana to Baron Corbin and more.

Then in a bonus segment, in a previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, PWTorch.com’s Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek take a look at the potential for Nakamura vs. Mahal at Summerslam, as well as try to figure out what the heck WWE is doing with Lana. From there, they move on to the Universal Title picture and then look at some indie free agents GFW or WWE should consider signing.

