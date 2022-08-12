VIP AUDIO 8/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag – Is Tony Khan showing signs of burnout? Should AEW “overpush” Toni Storm? How should AEW or WWE utilize Bray? Plus Frank Shamrock, Nick Khan, Flair, Vince, Anna Jay, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Thoughts on Parker Bordeaux’s upside.

How should AEW feature Bray Wyatt/Windham Rotunda if he were sign with them? How about if he returns to WWE?

Thoughts on criticism of how Adam Cole & Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly turned on The Young Bucks.

Should AEW “overpush” Toni Storm?

Is Nick Khan starting from scratch now that Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon have power?

Was Ric Flair “happy” with his last match because he didn’t watch it?

When did the term “independent promotion” start and what are they independent of?

How good was Frank Shamrock and what was his impact on MMA? How does he compare to brother Ken?

What would your strategy be for interviewing Tony Khan?

How did The Fix get started? Did Todd and Wade know each other prior?

How would various scenarios play out if Theory had cashed in his MITB briefcase in different situations?

Were the majority of WWE viewers really unaware in the 1980s and early ’90s that Vince McMahon ran the WWF?

Would it be smart for WWE to introduce a women’s-only show on Peacock?.

What are the most likely changes Paul Levesque makes in WWE?

What changes will Levesque make to NXT?

Wade and Todd engage in a draft of NXT’s roster for the main roster.

Have other wrestlers who became bookers take on different philosophies than expected?

Which wrestlers Vince McMahon gave up on should Levesque consider bringing back?

What does AEW need to do to gain more fans?

Is there too much blood in AEW matches?

Is Anna Jay’s character the worst in wrestling?

Is there a standard length contract TK signs wrestlers to?

Has AEW just had an awful summer of booking that the returns of C.M. Punk and Bryan Danielson are merely masking or distracting from?

Is it fair to say Tony Khan is showing signs of burnout and does it compare to past bookers who have reached breaking points?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO