8/12 WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Gunther-Nakamura IC Title, Baszler-Morgan contract signing, Women’s Tag Title Tournament

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

AUGUST 12, 2022

RALEIGH, NC AT PNC ARENA

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a wide crowd shot. Michael Cole introduced the arena, then introduced the audience to the show. He said the show will start with a first round match in the Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament.

-Raquel Rodriguez’s music played and she made her entrance. They showed a graphic for Gunther against Shinsuke Nakamura later in the evening. Cole hyped the match. Afterwards, they showed a graphic for the contract signing with Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan, also later tonight. Pat McAfee hyped the segment.

-Aliyah’s music played and she made her entrance. Cole and McAfee hyped the tournament and the upcoming round one match. They then showed the championship belts on a stand at ringside. Xia Li then made her entrance, followed by Shotzi. Cole threw to a recap of Monday’s Raw where Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai won their first round match to advance in the tournament.

(1) RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ & ALIYAH vs. XIA LI & SHOTZI – Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament First Round match

Raquel tossed Shotzi into the corner. She charged Shotzi but Shotzi moved. Shotzi hit a pair of kicks on Rodriguez then used a headscissors with the ropes. Shotzi then rolled up Rodriguez for a count of two with her hand on the ropes. Rodriguez recovered and tossed Shotzi. Natalya and Sonya Deville were shown ringside. Cole said that they’re scouting their competition in the tournament. Aliyah and Li tagged in and battled in the ring. Aliyah took out Li on the floor in front of Deville and Natalya. Shotzi and Rodriguez took out Deville and Natalya. They then brawled with each other. Aliyah and Li got to their feet and the four women brawled on the outside. [c]

Li threw Aliyah down. Aliyah charged and reached for Rodriguez but Li held her back. Li drove Aliyah into the corner then tagged in Shotzi. They hit a big double team move and Shotzi covered Aliyah. Aliyah kicked out as Rodriguez made the save. Li tagged back in. Shotzi slammed Aliyah’s face into the mat. Li then hit Aliyah with a pair of kicks. She covered Aliyah for a near fall. Li pulled Aliyah back into the corner and tagged in Shotzi. Aliyah hit a jawbreaker to counter Shotzi. Li tagged back in and charged Rodriguez who ducked. Aliyah fought out of the corner but Li cut her off yet again. Li went for a vertical suplex but Aliyah floated over and delivered a neckbreaker. Both men crawled towards their corner and tagged their partners. Rodriguez hit the ring and took Shotzi down then hit a pair of fall away slams followed by a corkscrew elbow drop. She set up the powerbomb but Li distracted her. Shotzi recovered and took the advantage. Shotzi hit a facebuster and covered Rodriguez for a near fall. Li tagged in. Li and Shotzi went for a double team but Aliyah made the save. Rodriguez hit the Tahana Bomb on Li and covered her for the win.

WINNER: Rodriguez & Aliyah in 10:00 to advance to the second round of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Tournament

-Cole threw to the updated brackets for the tournament. He hyped the next set of matches. Aliyah and Rodriguez celebrated and left up the ramp.

(McDonald’s Analysis: That was better than I thought it was going to be. I wish that Shotzi and Li had been in a different part of the bracket so we could see them team together a little bit more. I pretty much figured they would go with Rodriguez, but how is no one mentioning Aliyah’s shortcomings as her partner? Cole tried to frame it as speed and power, but clearly, Rodriguez is carrying some dead weight in a kayfabe sense. Anyway, I wasn’t a huge fan of these titles the first time, but I’m willing to give it a chance. The touch of Deville and Natalya at ringside was cool, it made the match feel more important.)

-Cole talked up Roman Reigns and hyped the match between Reigns and Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. He then threw to a video package that recapped Summerslam and last week’s final segment on Smackdown. The video ended with Karrion Kross’ surprise return.

-Kross was in the back with Scarlett. He said that McIntyre and Reigns are the chosen ones, and it must be nice. He said he and Scarlett were cast out of paradise and forgotten about like a broken toy. He said they waited for their time to strike. He said everyone knows about the Bloodline, but it’s time to show them the new timeline. He said in the end, everyone pays the toll. He finished the promo with “tick, tock”.

(McDonald’s Analysis: They kept that short and sweet and Kross had a couple of good lines. It wasn’t anything to write home about, but it wasn’t completely awful. Kross has a lot of weaknesses, but after two appearances, Hunter and the team are doing a solid job of hiding them. That’s a good thing for Kross.)

-McIntyre’s music played and he made his entrance. Cole said that McIntyre will try to end the record setting reign of Reigns at Clash at the Castle. Cole said we’ll hear from him after the break. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Reigns and McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff.

-McIntyre asked the crowd to scream. He said it’s an exciting time in WWE and there’s a lot of new faces showing up. He said he was jumped by Kross last week. McIntyre said that people think he’s going to rant and rave and talk about the terrible things he’s going to do. He said Kross made an impact by taking out the number one contender and staring down the champion. He said the problem was that the number one contender was McIntyre. McIntyre said that his hands are full now, but he’ll get to Kross in the future. He told the crowd to check out his match at Clash at the Castle. McIntyre said he’s going to break some shocking news, Reigns isn’t at the arena. He said that Reigns needed his family and the wise man to beat Brock Lesnar the last couple of times. McIntyre said he beat Lesnar on his own. He said the Island of Relevancy isn’t a real place.

-Kross’ music played and Scarlett appeared at the top of the stage with the black and white filter on the screen. Cole introduced Scarlett to the home audience. She walked down the ramp and entered the ring. McIntyre stared her down. The Usos appeared and attacked McIntyre from behind. McIntyre fought back. Jey hit a superkick then the Usos hit the One and Done. Jey told Scarlett that she’s in Bloodline territory. Scarlett walked off and the Usos stood tall in the ring. [c]

(McDonald’s Analysis: Typical promo from McIntyre. Interesting that he seemed to brush Kross aside for now as he has bigger fish to fry. They did a good job injecting Scarlett into this to let you know that Kross wasn’t just going to go away because Drew is busy. That was good. The Usos taking the opportunity to take McIntyre out made sense and was a good way to tie all the stories together. I really like when there’s multiple things going on at the same time, yet they all make sense. It’s early on for this program, but so far so good. I assume we’ll see more of this at some point tonight.)

-Cole hyped Gunther’s title defense against Nakamura. They then cut to a video package on the history of the IC title. At the end of the video they showed Gunther and Nakamura and said they will add another chapter to the history of the championship.

(McDonald’s Analysis: I love the history of championship video packages. After the one about the United States title, I was hoping we would get one of these tonight. Unsurprisingly, it was good. They focused on the right guys during the video as well. As someone who grew up wanting to be the IC champ, this really resonated. I hope it regains the prestige it once had. On another note, Triple H was IC champion five times, and I don’t think I saw him in this video. That has to be on purpose, right?)

-Nakamura was in the back. Megan Morant showed up. He told Morant to tell Gunther he said “come on”.

-The Viking Raiders’ music played and they made their entrance. Kofi Kingston appeared out of nowhere and attacked the Raiders with a kendo stick. He broke the stick on the shield of Erik. Ivar then hit Kingston with his own shield. The Raiders then took the advantage and beat down Kingston. Erik dragged Kingston around on the stage. Ivar jumped off the barricade and splashed Kingston. A ref appeared and checked on Kingston, then called for help. [c]