AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW 8/24: Major world title unification match leads important night

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

August 24, 2022

Full preview for AEW Dynamite this week
This week’s AEW Dynamite will be remembered for quite sometime.

The show emanates from Cleveland and features the biggest television match in company history with C.M. Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the Undisputed AEW World Championship. Punk won the world title at Double or Nothing, but has not defended it due to being out of action with a foot injury that required surgery. With Punk out, Moxley won the Interim World Championship in a match against Hiroshi Tanahashi at Forbidden Door. Punk and Moxley traded verbal insults in a promo last week and then brawled with one another before being broken up by security. This is the first AEW match between both men.

AEW Dynamite this week also features the continuation of the Trios Championship Tournament with Death Triangle facing United Empire in the quarterfinals.

Other matches on the show this week include Dax Harwood vs. Jay Lethal, Colten Gunn vs. Billy Gunn, Britt Baker vs. KiLynn King, and a face-to-face confrontation between Daniel Garcia and Chris Jericho. Both men got into a scuffle after Garcia lost to Bryan Danielson last week in a two out of three falls match.

