8/31 WOMEN’S WRESTLING ARMY REPORT: Tasha Steelz vs. Mazzerati, Allie Recks vs. Missa Kate, Ashley D’Amboise vs. Layna Lennox

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWA EPISODE 11: BRINGING THE FLAVA

AUGUST 31, 2022

AIRED ON PRO WRESTLING TV

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Alyssa Marino, Lenny Leonard

Mazzerati was backstage, doing her makeup. Tasha Steelz showed up and criticized her foundation. Mazzerati didn’t appreciate the tips. Steelz knocked all her cosmetics on the ground. Mazzerati got in her face. Steelz laughed and walked away.

-Opening theme.

-Sit-down with Allie Recks. She said her size is an advantage. Her opponents think because she’s smaller, they can take advantage but she’s smarter and faster. She competed for ROH last year and has torn her ACL in her left knee three times.

(1) ALLIE RECKS vs. MISSA KATE

Even back and forth in the opening minutes with Kate firmly positioned as the heel. Kate yanked Recks into the turnbuckle to gain the advantage. Recks mounted Kate and clubbed away with forearms. Stereo kicks left both women down. Recks matrixed under a clothesline from Kate and hit a 619. Kate threw her back into the corner and hit running knees for a two-count. Recks with a codebreaker but Kate kicked out. Kate caught a crossbody and hit a side slam? No, apparently it was a flatliner from Recks.

WINNER: Allie Recks in 8:58.

(Pageot’s Perspective: This was the WWA debut for both women. I’ll admit I’m not familiar with either. When Recks said she competed for ROH last year, I had to look it up to confirm because I have zero recollection of that. She showed a lot of fire here, though. The name “Missa Kate” made me expect a posh upper crust woman but she’s the complete opposite in graffiti sweatpants and a tomboy hip-hop look. We’ve now had 32 different women compete in WWA these past three months. That’s the same number that have competed on all of NXT television this year.)

(2) ASHLEY D’AMBOISE vs. LAYNA LENNOX

Lennox ran into the corner and attempted to flip over the top rope onto the apron but couldn’t make it. Instead she awkwardly dropped back down and they continued. The commentators tried to frame D’Amboise as the heel but the crowd seemed to be on her side. Lennox fired up and hit a spinebuster but D’Amboise kicked out. Northern lights suplex but she kicked out again. Rock Bottom from D’Amboise for the pin.

WINNER: Ashley D’Amboise in 6:13.

(Pageot’s Perspective: D’Amboise now joins Deonna Purrazzo, Holidead, and Queen Aminata at 2-0, which remains the best record in WWA.)

-Backstage with Allie Recks. She said that opening contest was her first match back from injury and her first win in WWA. She’s not going anywhere.

(3) TASHA STEELZ vs. MAZZERATI

It’s a heel vs. heel main event this week. Mazzerati posed while Steelz killed time and ran down her résumé. They finally locked up two and a half minutes into the match. Leglock, headlock, repeat. Mazzerati slapped Steelz and followed with some jumping jacks. Steelz pulled her throat-first across the top rope. Chinlock. Pump-kick but Mazzerati kicked out. Mazzerati went on a brief run before Steelz tapped her out with a ground abdominal stretch.

WINNER: Tasha Steelz in 12:26.

-Handshake offered from Steelz and accepted.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Mazzerati has been the heel in her previous two WWA appearances, including beating Tootie Lynn Ramsey with a handful of tights last time. Steelz is the consummate heel in Impact and opened tonight by criticizing her opponent’s makeup, unprovoked. Odd framing around this one when they could have simply reframed that segment to put the sympathy on Steelz for a light one-match babyface turn. The crowd was vocally behind her.

This was a bit of a snoozer of an episode. A continuing problem is that each match feels like it takes place in a vacuum, unrelated to all the others around it. We don’t get even the barest of storyline builds like people scouting opponents during their matches or talking shit about other people backstage. Every promo has an “I’m just so happy to be here!” vibe.

Steelz now joins Purrazzo, Holidead, Aminata, and D’Amboise at 2-0. Statistically speaking, that is your WWA main event picture going forward.)

-Next week: it’s Holidead vs. Alisha Edwards for the MPW Championship.