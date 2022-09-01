Bobby Fish reportedly will not be re-signed by AEW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Bobby Fish reportedly will not be returning to AEW after his contract expires.

Fightful Select is reporting that Fish’s contract is set to expire and that AEW will not be renewing the deal. Fish has been attached to Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly since debuting with the company. The trio has been off television in recent weeks due to multiple injuries.

Fish is a former NXT Tag Team Champion and member of The Undisputed Era — also with Cole and O’Reilly. The report does not indicate what the plans are for Cole and O’Reilly upon their return to television without Fish.

