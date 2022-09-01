Will Ospreay comments on future in AEW, digs Kenny Omega

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Will Ospreay revealed on Twitter Thursday morning that his time with AEW has come to an end.

“For the foreseeable future, my time with AEW is done,” Ospreay wrote on Twitter. “Thanks to Tony Khan for having your own mind and not listening to Kenny Omega’s attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya. We are even for now, Ken. Keep your mouth shut and we won’t have any issues.”

For the foreseeable future my time with @AEW is done thanks to @TonyKhan for having your own mind and not listening to @KennyOmegamanX attempts at blocking me from coming to do a few matches for ya. We are even for now Ken, keep your mouth shut & we won’t have any issues. — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) September 1, 2022

Ospreay and Omega squared off in the main event of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the Dynamite finals of the Trios Championship Tournament. Omega & The Young Bucks defeated Ospreay’s United Empire to advance to All Out to wrestle for the Trios Championship.

After the match and after the show went off the air, United Empire destroyed The Elite and left them laying before leaving the arena.

The Elite will face either Dark Order or Best Friends to become the first-ever Trios Champions at All Out. All Out airs live on PPV on September 4. Other announced matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. C.M. Punk for the AEW World Championship, Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson, Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Jaime Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida for the Interim AEW Women’s World Championship, and more.

