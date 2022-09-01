SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Lenny Leonard joins PWTorch to discuss his recent step back from the wrestling industry. He discusses his legacy in the industry, what it is like to be an announcer in smaller companies, as well as what happens if the ROH Library is streamable via an AEW platform. Plus much, much more insight and discussion on the professional wrestling business.

CATCH-UP: AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 8/31: Moxley and Punk hit with All Out build, weak overall final hype for PPV