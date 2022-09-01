SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK ELEVATION TAPING RESULTS REPORT

AUGUST 31, 2022

TAPED AT NOW ARENA IN HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL TO AIR SEPTEMBER 5

REPORT BY ERIC KROL, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur and Matt Menard; apologies if the enhancement talent names are not complete. They don’t show the graphics with the names in the building.

(1) Julia Hart defeated Alice Reynolds

Hart stalled at first before taking over and hitting a standing moonsault. Hart won via tap out with the Yes Lock. Not much to it.

(2) Tony Nese and Josh Woods (w/Smart Mark Sterling) defeated Jordan Frost and Brennan D

Nese hit a nice tope. The heels executed their double team finisher on D and Woods covered for the win in a little over two minutes.

(3) Serena Deeb defeated Nikki Victory

Deeb attacked at the bell but missed, and Victory drop kicked Deeb through the ropes to ringside. Deeb, still wearing her robe, took over as they re entered the ring and hit a swinging neck breaker for two and then chops. Deeb took off the ring robe to cheers. Deeb flexed for the hard camera and rubbed Victory’s face in the mat. Deeb twisted Victory into a pretzel and got the tap in four minutes.

(4) Private Party defeated JTX and Brennan Door

Private Party won in two minutes in a total squash.

(5)Skye Blue defeated Diamante

Blue getting a win in her hometown market, a year after getting over as a local talent during All Out week. “Skye Blue” chants from the crowd at the start. Diamante worked Blue over for the heat. Blue caught Diamante out of nowhere with a back suplex throw-type move for the win.

(6) Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Queen Aminata and Madison Rauner

Shafir pinned Rayne in something of a surprise.

