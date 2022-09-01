SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DARK ELEVATION TAPING RESULTS REPORT

AUGUST 31, 2022

TAPED AT NOW ARENA IN HOFFMAN ESTATES, IL TO AIR SATURDAY, SEPT. 3

REPORT BY ERIC KROL, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur and Matt Menard; apologies if the enhancement talent names are not complete. They don’t show the graphics with the names in the building.

(1) Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara defeated Laynie Luck & GPA

Laynie and GPA are in Freelance Wrestling, a local promotion. The women started and Tay tagged out and kissed her husband. A big “f—- you Sammy” chant. Sammy caught GPA with a knee as he jumped off the top rope. Tay back in and gave the high kicks to Laynie. The heels each hit their finishers for the double pin.

(2) Swerve Strickland &a Keith Lee over Storm Grayson & a local partner

Your tag champs on a taping for a YouTube show. Alrighty then. Grayson is a former Freelance Wrestling champ who lost as Mick Foley turned on him on a recent show. Lee shoulder tackled Grayson. The tag champs hit their finisher in a quick squash win ahead of All Out.

(3) Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds and John Silver with Hangman Page defeated The Factory’s Nick Comoroto, Kole Karter and Aaron Solo (w/QT Marshall)

Getting the new Dark Order combo with the substitute Page a second win ahead of the PPV (I assume they will defeat Best Friends on Rampage Friday because that’s the story they’re telling.) Heels got the heat on Silver. Hot tag to Page. Fall away slam on Solo. It broke down and Silver back suplexed Comoroto, which was as impressive as it sounds. Page hit the buckshot lariat on Solo for the win.

(4) The Acclaimed defeated JPH and Invictus Khash

Caster rapped, saying Acclaimed would be the new tag champs. In Chicago, everybody loves The Acclaimed. Didn’t catch the rest. Quick squash, with Caster pinning JPH.

(5) Mixed tag Ruby Soho and Ortiz defeated Emi Sakura and Bailyan Akki

Soho and Ortiz beat down Akki for the quick win.

(6) Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Trent Barrett’s and Chuck Taylor w/Danhausen) defeated Angelico, Butcher and Blade

Your special Saturday Dark main event. The Bunny did not accompany the heel trio. The heels surprised Best Friends before the bell. Blade got the heat on Trent to start, then Butcher beat on him for a bit. A very game crowd clapping to encourage a hot tag, but Angelico was having none of it. More clapping, but Butcher and Blade knocked Orange and Chuck off the apron, so Trent had no one to tag. Crowd booed. Hot tag to Orange, who made the mistake of trying to take off Orange’s denim jacket and paid the price. Orange backdropped Angelico and did the hands on pockets spots, including a tope and then crossbody onto Butcher. Taylor came in for some offense. Angelico clipped Orange’s knee from behind. He tried for a leg hold but Danhausen jumped up on the apron and gave him the curse. Angelico no sold it and thrust his hips at him. Danhausen with the low blow. Angelico did the job in the end. Best Friends and Danhausen did the four-way group hug.

