VIP AUDIO 9/2 – On The Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 (38 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. On the show, Zack Heydorn analyzes the build to every single match on the card including Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, and more. Enjoy!

