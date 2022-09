FREE PODCAST 9/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Robert Vallejos reviews UFC’s French debut, previews UFC 279, talks WWE Clash at the Castle, AEW All Out, Punk vs. the world, more (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos breaks down a loaded weekend in combat sports. He reviews the UFC’s French debut and previews UFC 279. He gives assessments on WWE’s Clash at the Castle and AEW’s All Out. The show closes with Robert giving his take on CM Punk vs. the world.

