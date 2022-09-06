FREE PODCAST 9/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & LeClair: Some Punk-Bucks talk, then Braun returns, KO vs. Theory, heel Dominic, Lashley-Miz for U.S. Title, live callers, mailbag (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Brandon LeClair. They begin with a reaction to the return of Braun Strowman. Then some AEW talk about C.M. Punk and the Young Bucks and Tony Khan controversy. Then back to Raw with live callers and emails talking Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory, Bayley-Bianca Belair exchange, Miz challenges Bobby Lashley for U.S. Title, Dominik Mysterio as a heel, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO