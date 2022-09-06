MJF announced for this week’s AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

After making his return to AEW at the end of the All Out PPV event on Sunday, MJF will speak to the masses on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. AEW and Tony Khan announced the news on Tuesday morning.

This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, we’ll hear from the 2022 Casino Ladder Match winner @The_MJF! Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE in Buffalo, NY

This Wednesday @ 8pm ET/7pm CT

On @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/f3gpz8fD4I — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2022

MJF won the Casino Ladder Match to start All Out and now has an AEW World Championship match owed to him. Stokely Hathaway and a gang of wrestlers wearing black hoods stormed the ring, destroying the competitors in the match. Hathaway then climbed the ladder and grabbed the casino chip. At that point, a masked wrestler walked to the ring and was handed the chip. After the All Out main event, the masked wrestler revealed himself as MJF and then confronted CM Punk, who had just won the world title.

MJF has been away from the company since Double or Nothing due to reported contract disputes with Tony Khan and AEW. He lost to Wardlow at Double or Nothing in mere minutes and hasn’t had a match since.

In the All Out main event, CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley to win his second AEW World Championship. Punk and MJF had a heated feud with one another earlier this year, which culminated in a Dog Collar Match at the Revolution PPV in March.

CM Punk has made headlines since winning the title because of a profanity laced rant during the All Out media scrum.

CATCH-UP: RADICAN’S TAKE: C.M. Punk comments directed at colleagues at All Out media scrum contradict his actions