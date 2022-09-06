Triple H promoted to WWE Chief Content Officer

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Just weeks after taking over the creative control of WWE as Head of Creative, Triple H has been promoted to WWE Chief Content Officer. WWE announced the news with a press release on Tuesday morning.

Since taking over creative for WWE, Levesque has architected a 15% spike in Monday Night Raw viewership and double-digit increases in social media engagement. As Chief Content Officer, Levesque will oversee Creative Writing, Talent Relations, Live Events, Talent Development and Creative Services. The role will report to WWE co-CEO Nick Khan.

“WWE is one of the most prolific producers of premium content in the world and I look forward to this amazing opportunity,” said Levesque. “Having spent my entire career in this business, I’m confident that we have the right pieces in place to continue to grow our audience and deliver for our fans around the world.”

Along with the Triple H promotion, WWE announced that Frank Riddick was promoted to President and CFO of WWE. “I’ve had the great fortune of working closely with the talented people at WWE in a variety of capacities over the past 15 years,” said Riddick. “Along with Steph, Nick and Paul, we look forward to executing our ambitious plans and delivering for our shareholders.”

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan, the WWE CEO’s, commented on the news of the expanded roles. “We are excited to announce expanded roles for Paul and Frank, which will enhance WWE’s ability to create premium content for our partners around the world and, ultimately, drive our business forward,” said McMahon and Khan.

