WWE announced a handful of matches for next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw during this week’s episode. Next week’s show will be colliding head to head with Monday Night Football.

After hitting him with a low blow at the WWE Clash at the Castle event on Saturday, Dominik Mysterio will face Edge in a singles match. On the show this week, Edge called Dominik out, but Rey Mysterio pleaded with Edge to give his son a break. Dominik confronted Edge and Rey, but was aligned with Rhea Ripley and The Judgement Day. Later in the show, Rey Mysterio wrestled Damian Priest and lost after Dominik got involved on Priest’s behalf.

Next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw will also feature the main roster singles debut of Johnny Gargano. Gargano returned to the company three weeks ago, but hasn’t had a match yet. He and Austin Theory have traded verbal jabs during in-ring and backstage segments. WWE did not announced Gargano’s opponent.

Finally, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line next week as well. Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah will defend their titles against Damage Control’s Iyo Sky & Dakota Kai. This is a rematch of the tournament finals. Rodriquez & Aliyah outlasted Sky & Kai in that match to win the tournament and the vacated Women’s Tag Team Championships.

