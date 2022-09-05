News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 9/5 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Reaction to Punk’s inflammatory venting at the media Q&A, the fight backstage, are optics bad for TK’s reputation as a leader, reaction to Twitter poll on this topic, what’s next for Reigns and Belair, more (70 min.)

September 5, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss from many angles the inflammatory C.M. Punk venting in the Q&A after All Out, the fight backstage afterward, what Tony Khan ought to do now, did Punk help or hurt the situation if TK knew what he was going to say, how Kevin Owens chimed in on this, and more on that topic including reaction to a Twitter poll on whose side fans are taking. Also, some WWE Clash at the Castle talk including what’s next for Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair. Also, Jeremy Strong imitating wrestling.

