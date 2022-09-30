SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

– The opening of Rampage aired, and JR welcomed us to the show. Ross was joined by Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

(1) THE ACCLAIMED (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) (c) vs. PRIVATE PARTY (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. THE BUTCHER & THE BLADE – AEW World Tag Team Championship

Bowens and Kassidy kicked things off as the crowd chanted for the champs. Matt Hardy was shown watching the match backstage. Kassidy went for several pin attempts early on, and Bowens countered into a few attempts of his own. Bowens missed a side kick as Kassidy ducked in time. Kassidy shook Bowens’s hand, then went in for a right hand that missed.

Caster tagged in and went at it with Kassidy. Caster hit a dropkick then celebrated with a scissoring with Billy Gunn. Bowens and Caster double teamed Kassidy with a neckbreaker/backstabber combo. Quen ran in but The Acclaimed double teamed him as well to the delight of the crowd. Butcher and Blade attacked The Acclaimed, then forced Kassidy to tag in Blade. Blade picked up Kassidy who fought off Blade. Butcher and Blade took Private Party out of the ring as Bowens attacked from behind. Butcher and Blade quickly got the upper hand on Bowens. [c]

Blade had Bowens in a headlock as Bowens fought back to his feet. Blade cut him off with a powerslam for a two count. Butcher tagged in and hit a leg drop on Bowens as Blade held him up. Matt Hardy was shown again backstage. Blade tagged back in as Bowens tried making a comeback. Bowens hit a thrust kick as the crowd cheered him on to make the tag. Butcher cut off Caster from making the tag, then attacked Bowens inside the ring. Quen flew off the top rope to take down Butcher and Blade.

Private Party double teamed Blade, then hit Butcher on the apron. Kassidy came off the top and hit a senton on Blade as Quen held him steady. Caster threw Quen to the outside, but was caught with a clothesline by Butcher. Blade and Butcher worked over Caster for a two count as Bowens broke things up. The match fell apart from here as Kassidy flew onto Butcher and Blade on the outside. Caster followed and came off the top next.

Blade was thrown into the ring in time for The Acclaimed to hit their finish for the win.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Solid 3-way tag title match to kick off the show. The outcome was not a surprise but it was a good way to showcase the new champs against two veteran AEW teams.)

– Lexy Nair was backstage with The Firm. She asked The Gunns about FTR who they proceeded to make fun of for holding so many titles that mean nothing in their mind. They also referenced FTR’s number one-contendership they never seem to cash in.

– Lexy Nair was backstage with Jade Cargill who was ticked off about the lack of competition. Vickie Guerrero and Nylas Rose appeared with Marina Shafir. Rose challenged Cargill who accepted, but when she was ready to do so.

(2) LEE MORIARTY (w/W. Morrisey & Stokely Hathaway) vs. FUEGO DEL SOL Moriarty went for an early pin attempt, then knocked del Sol to the ropes. Moriarty was caught with a thrust kick to the stomach, but landed a dropkick in return. Moriarty took del Sol over with a back suplex, then played to the crowd. He followed up with a front face slam, then locked in an arm submission for the quick tap out. WINNER: Lee Moriarty in 2:00 – After the match, W. Morrisey choke slammed del Sol. (Moynahan’s Take: Quick showcase match for Moriarty, who I personally want to see more of especially now that he’s featured in The Firm faction.) – Lexi Nair was with Adam Page, 10, and Evil Uno. Page talked about his upcoming title match against Jon Moxley. Andrade appeared and tried once again to solicit 10 to join his group. He offered a 1-1 match on next week’s Rampage with him and said if he won, he could take 10’s mask. 10 agreed and said that if he won, Andrade would leave AEW for good. Stokely and Ethan Page appeared and talked about how Andrade needed to be more aware of Matt Hardy tampering with Private Party’s contract. (3) JAMIE HAYTER (w/Dr. Britt Baker & Rebel) vs. WILLOW NIGHTINGALE Nightingale immediately attacked Hayter right from the bell. the two traded waist locks, with Hayter getting the upper hand. Nightingale knocked Hayter to the mat, then hit a senton and a cross body for a two count. Hayter nailed Nightingale with a high boot to the face, then retreated to the corner. Hayter hit running knees to the face of Nightingale as the crowd chanted for Hayter. [c]