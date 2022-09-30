FREE PODCAST 9/30 – WKPWP Interview Classic with wrestling historian George Schire: Success/Fail rate for promotions replacing top stars, whether WWE is ready for the day when Cena is replaced, more knowledge (110 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (9-21-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s guest is wrestling historian/author George Schire discussing the history of promotions trying to replace top stars, why some promotions were successful and others failed, whether WWE is prepared for the day when John Cena has to be replaced as the top star in the company, stories from the territory era, and more wrestling knowledge!
