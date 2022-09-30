FREE PODCAST 9/30 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (9-24-17) WWE No Mercy Post-show 5 Yrs Ago: Reigns vs. Cena, Braun vs. Lesnar, Bliss defending title, live calls and emails (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the Sept. 24, 2017 episode of “Wrestling Night in America” with Pat McNeill and Greg Parks hosting the WWE No Mercy Postgame Show. They discuss with live callers the title match with Brock Lesnar vs. Braun Strowman, John Cena vs. Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss defending the WWE Women’s Title against Bayley, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Emma, and Neville defending the Cruiserweight Title. Other topics include the pending arrival of Asuka on Raw and where The Miz and Samoa Joe can fit into the Raw main event scene.

