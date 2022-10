SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Bruce Hazelwood cover the Brawling Brutes guest starring to face Pretty Deadly, Cora Jade and Roxane Perez in the Grayson Waller Effect, big steps toward Halloween Havoc, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO