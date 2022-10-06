FREE PODCAST 10/5 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Sage: Andrade-Guevara backstage fight, anniversary show celebrates ROH more than AEW, Mox on mic, Scissoring Day fun (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tyler Sage from PWTorch.com and the PWTorch YouTube Channel to review AEW Dynamite with live callers. They begin with a discussion about whether this felt like a celebration of three years of Dynamite and whether too much focus was on the ROH brand. They also talk about the Andrade-Guevara backstage fight including what it says about AEW leadership and what it means that Guevara still wrestled on the show. They also talk about the highs and lows of the rest of the show including National Scissoring Day, Moxley-Hangman hype, MJF actually in a TV match, Wardlow vs. Brian Cage, and much more with live callers.

In the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, the Mailbag segment with a wide variety of opinions on the show and many other topics covered from the show.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Factor prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more), delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade120 and enter code “wade120” for $120 off.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO