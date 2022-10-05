FREE PODCAST 10/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: (10-5-2017) Keller & Powell: Shield reunion, Braun opponents, Corgan buys NWA, Shane marijuana company controversy, Enzo, more (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-5-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discuss the hot topics of the week out of WWE including the reunion of The Shield, Hell in a Cell hype, the latest thoughts on Jinder Mahal’s push, the latest with Enzo, Billy Corgan purchasing the NWA and what their plans are as of now, and then mailbag questions. Mailbag topics included an indy faction idea for WWE, will A.J. Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura ever happen in WWE, and more.

Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss the latest state of Impact Wrestling, Miz’s push, Strowman against either Goldberg or Kane, how about keeping Shield together as a faction like the Horsemen for years, the Shane McMahon marijuana company controversy with Linda McMahon, and more.

