VIP AUDIO 10/5 – The Fix Flashback (9-23-2015): Paige’s turn, Kane’s return to Raw, Seth’s losing streak, ROH PPV reax, CMLL Anniversary show, something to watch on Impact, Tito Ortiz (69 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to the September 23, 2015 episode. Wade and Todd discuss these topics: Analysis of Paige’s turn, Kane’s return to Raw, Seth’s losing streak, ROH PPV reax, CMLL Anniversary show, something to watch on Impact, Bellator Dynamite with Tito Ortiz, and more.

