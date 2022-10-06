VIP AUDIO 10/5 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: AEW Anniversary show, Guevara-Andrade backstage fight, Scissoring Day, Danielson & Garcia vs. Guevara & Jericho, MJF vs. Yuta, more (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Third Anniversary AEW Dynamite review. But first some ratings notes on NXT and Vice’s documentary. Then a march through the entire show including the dumbest moment on a pro wrestling show you’ll probably ever see, how the Sammy Guevara-Andrade backstage fight affected Dynamite, the National Scissoring Day segment with The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn, the main event of Bryan Danielson & Daniel Garcia vs. Sammy Guevara & Chris Jericho, MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta, a big win for Willow, and more.

