SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW has added two new championship matches to Battle of the Belts 4.

FTR will defend their ROH World Tag Team Championships against Gates of Agony and Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Championship against Willow Nightengale. Both matches were made official this week after AEW Dynamite.

Nightengale earned the deciding pinfall this week on Dynamite over Penelope Ford in a women’s six-person tag match that also featured Athena, Toni Storm, Jaime Hayter, and Serena Deeb. Later in the show, Nightengale made the challenge to Cargill.

FTR came to the aid of Wardlow and Samoa Joe after The Embassy attacked Wardlow after his victory over Brian Cage for the TNT Championship. FTR and Wardlow teamed with one another at All Out.

Battle of the Belts 4 airs live on TNT this Friday. The other announced match for the show is Pac vs. Trent Beretta for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship.

CATCH-UP: 10/5 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Keller’s report on Danielson & Garcia vs. Jericho & Guevara, MJF vs. Yuta, Darby vs. Lethal