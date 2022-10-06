SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Legado Del Fantasma is reportedly headed to the WWE main roster.

PWInsider is reporting that Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Electra Lopez, and Raul Mendoza have been called up to Smackdown. The report indicates that the group may debut as soon as this week.

Legado Del Fantasma recently finished a program with Tony D’Angelo that forced Santos Escobar to leave NXT. The group hasn’t been seen on the brand since. There is no indication as to who Escobar and the group will be working upon their main roster debut.

Escobar is a former NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

