This week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 has wrapped. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and relive some of the madness.

-I very much could have done without the silliness from Pretty Deadly at the start of the show. I suppose they pulled the costumes off, but they are more effective and believable when they act like their schtick isn’t a put on. This went the opposite way and they are good enough to avoid it.

-A fine match between Oro Mensah and Carmelo Hayes. Hayes obviously needed to be the winner here, but Mensah showed strong in-ring acumen. Mensah needs a character of some kind, but he certainly can go with anyone when the bell rings.

-Von Wagner needed the win this week over Andre Chase. A loss very much would have derailed an already limited act. Chase got in quite a bit of offense and looked like he could hold his own. The Chase U gimmick is still one note and not main event level, so he’ll need to find added depth if we wants to make it on the main roster at a high level.

-Wendy Choo and Lash Legend are still feuding I guess? The match was fine, but didn’t feel like it progressed much for either woman.

-Nice to see a video package adding some character work onto Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. They needed more than just being two friends that love Coachella. This worked to define them a bit. More, more, more.

-Not quite sure what to make of Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons becoming number one contenders for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship. Babyfaces against babyfaces? Just a strange way to book two tag teams that need momentum.

-Ok, is it just me or does it look like Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade are going to crack up laughing when they talk to one another. I’m still just not buying them as bitter enemies at this point and everything they say suffers because of it. The story needs a major heat angle at this point. Jade needs to show an incredible bad side in order to get legitimate shine on Perez. They have time, but this needs a lot of work.

-Apollo Crews is doing the “pull the heel under the ring gimmick” now? Yikes. That was bad enough, but Waller crawling back from underneath while BLEEDING FROM THE EYES, was truly, truly awful. Not sure where this vision thing is going with Crews, but it is hard to look at with a straight face due to just how ridiculous it is.

-Great work between The Creed Brothers and Damon Kemp. They’ve both given this story a lot of juice and things feel important. The ambulance match stipulation is fitting. Well done across the board.

-LOVED the video packages for each of the NXT Championship match competitors at Halloween Havoc. Not only did they help boost the stakes of the match itself, but it showed off the character of each man too. Good stuff.

-Xyon Quinn with a victory???? I genuinely can’t believe it.

-Who was in the red hoodie that is now a part of the Schism faction with Joe Gacy. Any guesses? Wait, here’s a better question: does anybody care?

-Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy is basically a lock for Halloween Havoc and thank goodness for that. Yeah, it’ll be a fine match, but they’ve hovering around one another for way too long at this point.

-So, the angle during the main event Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes match made sense and got to a finish that protected both teams. I question this type of use for main roster talent. If Shawn Michaels is going to lean on main roster talent to get some extra eyeballs Tuesday nights, then those appearances need to matter and be something worth watching. Shenanigan finishes, regardless of how logical, don’t cultivate that environment successfully.

