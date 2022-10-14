News Ticker

Saraya offered contract and big role with WWE prior to signing with AEW

BY ZACK HEYDORN, PWTORCH ASSISTANT EDITOR

October 14, 2022

Saraya reportedly offered WWE contract
PHOTO CREDIT: AEW
Saraya was offered a new contract and opportunity to work on-screen for WWE prior to joining AEW.

Fightful Select is reporting that the new WWE leadership regime offered Saraya a deal that would have made her an on-screen General Manager character on television. The report indicates that the deal also included an avenue for her to return to the ring. She has been out of in-ring competition since retiring in 2017 because of a serious neck injury.

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut at the Grand Slam event inside of Arthur Ashe Stadium in September. She has not had a match in AEW, but did get physical in the ring with former AEW Women’s World Champion, Britt Baker.

Saraya is a former world champion in WWE.

