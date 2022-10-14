SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saraya was offered a new contract and opportunity to work on-screen for WWE prior to joining AEW.

Fightful Select is reporting that the new WWE leadership regime offered Saraya a deal that would have made her an on-screen General Manager character on television. The report indicates that the deal also included an avenue for her to return to the ring. She has been out of in-ring competition since retiring in 2017 because of a serious neck injury.

Saraya, formerly known as Paige in WWE, made her AEW debut at the Grand Slam event inside of Arthur Ashe Stadium in September. She has not had a match in AEW, but did get physical in the ring with former AEW Women’s World Champion, Britt Baker.

Saraya is a former world champion in WWE.

