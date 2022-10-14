SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT WRESTLING TV REPORT

OCTOBER 13, 2022 (RECORDED)

ALBANY, NY AT ALBANY ARMORY

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Impact Wrestling Announcers: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Bound For Glory video package.

-They cut to a shot of the fans in the audience as Josh Alexander walked to the ring and took the mic. Fans did a lengthy “Walking Weapon” chant. Alexander said his match with Eddie Edwards at Bound For Glory was a war, but the war is over. He said he was beaten, but not broken, and still the Impact World Champion. Fans resumed the “Walking Weapon” chant.

Alexander called himself the heart and soul of Impact, but he learns from his mistakes. He said he learned from last year about a challenger immediately coming for his belt, so this time he was calling out the challenger. Bully Ray walked to the ring with his Call Your Shot trophy. Alexander welcomed Bully back to Impact Wrestling and talked about Bully’s accomplishments.

Alexander asked why Bully didn’t take his opportunity at the end of Bound For Glory. Bully took the mic and talked about his history in Impact. He talked about turning against Sting, Hulk Hogan, Brooke Hogan, Dixie Carter, and Devon, then talked about his title reigns, and being a two-time Hall of Fame. He said that now he wants to do things right.

Alexander said Bully was the last person he could trust. Bully said that people have been telling Alexander that Bully would turn against him. He said he was going to do things face to face with Alexander, the right way. He said that no one has any good things to say about him and he didn’t want that to be his legacy. He said “Do you know who I am?” calmly, then said “I’m Bully Ray”. Steve Maclin walked to ringside.

Maclin said this was the first time Alexander and he had faced off. He said he didn’t trust Bully and asked why he was even in the match at BFG. He said Bully was dangerous in the ring, but even more dangerous behind the scenes. He talked about beating two former world champions. Moose’s music played and he walked to the stage.

Moose called Maclin “son” and said maybe he should step aside because he was now in the company of world champions. Moose said that he modeled his last two years after Bully. He called Bully a scumbag, but said he likes scumbags. He said that Alexander and his family know how savage he can be. Moose said that he learned it from Bully.

Moose said that only two men have pinned Alexander in the last year and he was one of them, but he did it the fastest. He said he would do it again. Bobby Fish’s music played and he walked to the stage next to Moose. Fish took the mic from Moose and walked down the ramp. He said none of them were telling lies. He gave Moose credit for turning himself into a total scumbag. The fans laughed.

Fish said that Maclin was calling Bully a locker room politician and asked “where is the lie?” A fan screamed out “C.M. Punk”. Fish got in the ring and said that Bully was a scumbag, but he didn’t scumbag Alexander at BFG. He said it wasn’t for him to decide about Bully. Fish said that Alexander has never turned down a challenge. Fish challenged Alexander to a match tonight in front of his hometown crowd in Albany. Alexander accepted.

(D.L.’s Take: This was a rare instance of Impact starting the show with a lengthy talking segment. I’m still not completely sold on the return of Bully Ray, but he was really good here. He talked calmly and was convincing. Alexander and Maclin have noticeably stepped up their promo skills and both shined here. Fish seemed very comfortable on the mic and was getting good reactions. A good segment to set the table post-BFG.)

-Footage of the Motor City Machine Guns winning on Before The Impact. Gia Miller interviewed them backstage. Chris Sabin said the only reason that Honor No More retained the titles was because they cheated. Alex Shelley said they would find Scott D’Amore to get a title shot. The Guns walked off and ran into Heath and Rhino. Heath said they already had a title match for next week. Rhino said he was going for revenge and would get the tag team titles. Heath said the Guns would be facing them for the belts.

-Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans walked to the ring. [c]

(1) TASHA STEELZ (w/Savannah Evans) vs. KILLER KELLY

This was a no DQ match. Tasha jumped Kelly before the bell. Fans were behind Kelly as she finally got her jacket off. Kelly made a comeback with punches. The action spilled to the outside. Evans knocked Kelly to the apron. Back in the ring, Tasha scored a two count. Tasha gave Kelly a headbutt. Kelly got up, but Tasha continued her attack.

Tasha dropkicked Kelly and got a two count. Evans gave Tasha a chain. Kelly got it away and put Tasha in a camel clutch. Tasha backed Kelly into a corner. Tasha kicked Kelly. Tasha put Kelly in a submission on the mat. Kelly got out and slammed Tasha to the mat. Kelly got a two count. Kelly got a chair from under the ring.

Kelly got out of a bulldog attempt and came back with clotheslines. The fans cheered. Kelly gave Tasha a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Kelly put Tasha in an armlock, but Evans ran in and attacked Kelly. Kelly fought them both. Kelly grabbed the chair from Tasha and hit Evans with it. Tasha gave Kelly a superkick. Tasha stretched the chain over Kelly’s mouth. Kelly reversed it on Tasha. Kelly got the Killer Clutch using the chain and Tasha tapped.

WINNER: Killer Kelly in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good match, but short. Both showed good intensity. For a no-DQ match, it didn’t get too wild, but it worked.)

-Johnny Swinger was bragging about his performance in the Gauntlet match to Zicky Dice. Swinger got into a confrontation with Dirty Dango. Dango made references to his former fashion police gimmick. The camera turned to show security was carrying out two of Eric Young’s hooded guys. Sami Callihan attacked them and told them to tell Young he was coming for them. [c]

-Scott D’Amore congratulated Josh Alexander in the locker room. He said there would be a long list of challengers for Alexander and said maybe he should listen to Moose and Maclin about Bully. He said he was the person who originally brought Bully in back in 2005. He said the only thing Alexander could count on from Bully was that Bully would do what is in his best interest. He told Alexander to be ready for him.

(2) BLACK TAURUS vs. TREY MIGUEL vs. YUYA UEMURA vs. KENNY KING vs. ALEX ZAYNE vs. LAREDO KID

This was a 6-way X Division match. The wrestlers were already in the ring. They fought inside the ring and outside. Kid did a dive on King. Yuya did a dive as well. Trey and Zayne did stereo dives to the outside on the pile. [c]

King was on offense after the break. King did a blockbuster on Zayne, while Zayne was tangled with the others. Fans chanted “This is Impact”. All six wrestlers did a sequence where they exchanged moves. Yuya did a crossbody block and suplexed Kid. Taurus did a pop-up Samoa Drop on Yuya. Trey did a fancy move knocking Zayne on his head and neck and got the pin. [c]

WINNER: Trey Miguel in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fast paced X Division action. Everyone had spots to look good, but no one sustained momentum for very much time. Hopefully this will lead to a sustained push for Trey.)

-Frankie Kazarian was walking with the X Division Title in the parking lot. He ran into Mike Bailey, who congratulated him. Bailey said the loss would make him better. They shook hands. Trey Miguel walked up and talked about his win and getting a title shot. Kazarian said he would see what the future holds and he walked away.

(3) DEATH DOLLZ (Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka & Rosemary) vs. VXT (Deonna Purrazzo & Chelsea Green) & GISELE SHAW

Jessicka and Shaw started the match. Jessicka got the upper hand, so Shaw tagged out to Green. Green got trapped in the Dollz corner. Taya battled VXT by herself. Rosemary bit Deonna’s head and tied her up in the ropes. Taya got offense on Deonna, but Deonna turned things around. VXT and Shaw tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Taya.

Taya and Green clotheslined each other. Rosemary clotheslined Shaw and gave her a sling blade. Rosemary suplexed Shaw and got a two count. Shaw gave Rosemary a backbreaker and flatliner. Rosemary speared Shaw but VXT broke up the count. All six wrestlers brawled in the ring. Deonna booted Taya. Rosemary speared Deonna. Shaw hit the knee and pinned Rosemary.

WINNERS: Gisele Shaw & VXT in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fun match and these six work well together. They can get a lot of mileage out of this combination.)

-Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray talked in the locker room and traded jokes about their weight. Dreamer talked about their history and said he wished the world could see Bully’s good side. He said that when Bully has a goal, he can turn on a dime. He urged Bully to not make Dreamer look like a fool. Bully said they were best friends and he has never made Dreamer look like a fool. He said he should be able to count on Dreamer to trust him. He said he would do it the right way. Bully asked if he wanted to team up. They agreed.

-Bobby Fish was shown warming up. [c]

-Honor No More backstage promo. Maria Kanellis said they were in Impact because of adversity. She said their message remains the same and when one of them succeeds, they all succeed. Matt Taven said that Scott D’Amore continues to throw obstacles in their way. He complained about Heath and Rhino getting a title shot next week. Mike Bennett asked if anyone has seen Eddie Edwards. He said Eddie will be back, but in the meantime they have to carry Honor No More. He said they would retain the tag team belts next week.

(4) MATT CARDONA vs. BHUPINDER GUJJAR

They traded the advantage early. Gujjar dropkicked Cardona and took him to the mat. Gujjar gave Cardona a flying elbow drop and got a two count. The action went to the outside and Cardona threw Gujjar into the side of the ring. Back in the ring, Cardona gave Gujjar a series of punches and a neckbreaker. Gujjar made a comeback.

Gujjar got a two count after a Samoa Drop. Gujjar was going for the spear from the second rope, but was distracted by Brian Myers walking down the ramp and revealing his Major Players shirt. Cardona hit the Radio Silence on Gujjar and got the pin.

WINNER: Matt Cardona in 4:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Basic match and they kept it short. This looks like it was set up mainly to re-introduce Cardona back into Impact and to reform the Major Players.)

-Josh Alexander was shown warming up backstage. [c]

-Jordynne Grace video package, featuring clips from her win over Masha Slamovich at Bound For Glory.

-Gia Miller interviewed Mickie James. Mickie congratulated Grace on her win at BFG. She said she can’t wait to face Grace if she makes it to the top. VXT and Gisele Shaw interrupted. Deonna said Mickie should respect them instead of losers. Chelsea bragged about beating Mickie and making her leave. Deonna mocked the Last Rodeo and said Mickie makes everything about her. Mickie said that Mia earned her respect. She talked about beating Deonna. Mickie challenged VXT to a match. Chelsea whispered to Deonna and they said they were too busy. They walked off.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and talked about Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer wanting to team. They pitched to an interview with Ace Austin and Chris Bey with Juice Robinson, who accepted the challenge for next week.

Also next week:

Eric Young vs. Rich Swann

The Kingdom vs. Heath & Rhino

-Bobby Fish and Josh Alexander did their ring entrances. [c]

(5) JOSH ALEXANDER vs. BOBBY FISH — Impact Wrestling World Title Match

There were chants for both wrestlers. Hannifan said that Alexander had a broken nose at Bound For Glory. Alexander got the upper hand on the mat. Alexander’s wife and son were shown at ringside. Fish tried to get the sleeper. He went after Alexander’s left knee. Fish punched Alexander. Alexander gave Fish an overhead suplex.

Fish kicked Alexander’s feet out from under him on the apron. They fought on the ramp and Fish took Alexander down. [c]

Fish had the upper hand after the break. Fish gave Alexander a sliding clothesline. Fish punched Alexander in the corner. Fish suplexed Alexander. Alexander made a comeback but was cut off by Fish. Alexander clotheslined Fish. Alexander floored Fish with a punch. Alexander suplexed Fish. Fish came back with a suplex of his own for a two count.

Fish gave Alexander knee strikes. Alexander gave Fish two German suplexes. Fish came back with a kick and suplex and got a two count. Alexander put the ankle lock on Fish. Fish got out and sent Alexander to the floor. Fish kicked Alexander off the top rope. They fought on the top rope. Alexander pushed Fish off the top rope.

Alexander did a moonsault off the top for a two count. Alexander got the ankle lock on Fish, but Fish got out and put Alexander in a triangle choke. Alexander gave Fish a backbreaker, followed by the C-4 Spike and got the pin. Alexander’s family was happy at ringside.

Alexander’s celebration was interrupted by Frankie Kazarian, whose music played and he walked to the ring. Frankie complemented Alexander and Fish. He said that Alexander could add one more challenge to his list. He said he was exercising Option C (which means he can give up the X Division Title for a shot at the World Title.)

WINNER: Josh Alexander in 17:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Hard hitting main event and a good use of Fish as a credible win for the world champion. The post-match angle with Frankie was a surprise and should lead to a good match.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Good post-Bound For Glory reset show. Bully Ray was introduced as a returning character and was given a lot of airtime. For better or worse, it seems like he will be very prominent in the Impact plans for the foreseeable future. This was a talk-heavy edition of the show with the lengthy opening segment and multiple backstage segments to set up future matches. The in-ring action was short for the most part. Good main event. Alexander has a full slate of challengers waiting including Frankie Kazarian, Bully Ray, Moose, and Steve Maclin.

