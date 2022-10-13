FREE PODCAST 10/13 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (10-11-2017) Keller & McMahon: Corbin vs. Styles for U.S. Title, Sami Zayn’s heel turn justification, New Day-Usos HIAC fallout, on-site correspondent, mailbag (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this WWE Smackdown Post-show Flashback episode from five years ago (10-11-2017), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Livecast host and PWTorch Impact Wrestling TV reporter Mike McMahon to dissect and analyze a newsworthy edition of Smackdown, following up on the Hell in a Cell PPV. In segment one, they talk about Baron Corbin beating A.J. Styles in the main event to retain the U.S. Title and Sami Zayn’s first heel promo, along with a few other topics. Then in segment two they talk to an on-site correspondent who attended Smackdown in Grand Rapids, Mich. given us an in person perspective on what happened off air, crowd response, and 205 Live happenings. Then in segment three, they answer email topics on a wide array of primary and secondary topics from Smackdown.

In the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they debate whether Corey Graves was correct in saying Byron Saxton should be euthanized because his jokes aren’t funny, plus more on Sami Zayn, the counter-productive booking of Shinsuke Nakamura, and should rival wrestlers be congratulating themselves on air for having good matches with each other.

