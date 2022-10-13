VIP AUDIO 10/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Cole’s best color commentators, Guevara, Moxley-Punk animosity, Inoki as a worker, wrestling territory unique traits, Garcia-Jericho storyline, Triple H, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Has Triple H been a wolf in sheep’s clothing with his early booking decisions versus what he’s presenting now?
- Why wouldn’t Sammy Guevara keep getting in fights considering he pay no apparent consequences? Is Sammy inducing channel-changing for fans?
- A listener wants to know why he enjoys Wade critiquing AEW so much. Is he a WWE loyalist indoctrinated to Vince McMahon’s propaganda machine?
- Who are Michael Cole’s best “husbands” (color commentators) over the years?
- Did wrestling territories have specific booking approaches that were unusual?
- What happened to updates on the Vince McMahon investigation?
- Why are so many released wrestlers now being brought back? Is Triple H overruling Nick Khan? Is McMahon’s salary covering these new wrestler salaries?
- Isn’t the biggest sign Triple H has taken over for Vince McMahon the fact that they had an out of shape referee in a big match at Extreme Rules?
- Are we supposed to feel like Daniel Garcia was planning to side with Chris Jericho all along?
- Does Jon Moxley have actual animosity toward C.M. Punk since he’s taken digs at him on TV?
- Where does Antonio Inoki rank compared to other pro wrestlers of his generation? (Also, a sidebar discussion on top workers of the 1970s and an Inoki-Jerry Lawler comparison.)
- Plucking new wrestler names for NXT from U.S. senators from the 46th Congress.
- Where is all the ROH content on AEW TV leading?
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply