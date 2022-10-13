VIP AUDIO 10/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Cole’s best color commentators, Guevara, Moxley-Punk animosity, Inoki as a worker, wrestling territory unique traits, Garcia-Jericho storyline, Triple H, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Has Triple H been a wolf in sheep’s clothing with his early booking decisions versus what he’s presenting now?

Why wouldn’t Sammy Guevara keep getting in fights considering he pay no apparent consequences? Is Sammy inducing channel-changing for fans?

A listener wants to know why he enjoys Wade critiquing AEW so much. Is he a WWE loyalist indoctrinated to Vince McMahon’s propaganda machine?

Who are Michael Cole’s best “husbands” (color commentators) over the years?

Did wrestling territories have specific booking approaches that were unusual?

What happened to updates on the Vince McMahon investigation?

Why are so many released wrestlers now being brought back? Is Triple H overruling Nick Khan? Is McMahon’s salary covering these new wrestler salaries?

Isn’t the biggest sign Triple H has taken over for Vince McMahon the fact that they had an out of shape referee in a big match at Extreme Rules?

Are we supposed to feel like Daniel Garcia was planning to side with Chris Jericho all along?

Does Jon Moxley have actual animosity toward C.M. Punk since he’s taken digs at him on TV?

Where does Antonio Inoki rank compared to other pro wrestlers of his generation? (Also, a sidebar discussion on top workers of the 1970s and an Inoki-Jerry Lawler comparison.)

Plucking new wrestler names for NXT from U.S. senators from the 46th Congress.

Where is all the ROH content on AEW TV leading?

