VIP AUDIO 10/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Brian Gewirtz book review, analysis of Raw, NXT, Smackdown including Garcia angle, Booker commentary, Lesnar return (78 min.)

October 13, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Smackdown’s big rating and Bloodline excellence.
  • Full review of WWE Raw including Brock Lesnar’s return
  • Full review of NXT including Booker T’s first week back on color commentary
  • Full review of AEW Dynamite including the Daniel Garcia angle
  • Brian Gewirtz book review including which tier it falls in on Todd’s scale

