VIP AUDIO 10/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Brian Gewirtz book review, analysis of Raw, NXT, Smackdown including Garcia angle, Booker commentary, Lesnar return (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Smackdown’s big rating and Bloodline excellence.

Full review of WWE Raw including Brock Lesnar’s return

Full review of NXT including Booker T’s first week back on color commentary

Full review of AEW Dynamite including the Daniel Garcia angle

Brian Gewirtz book review including which tier it falls in on Todd’s scale

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO