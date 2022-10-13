VIP AUDIO 10/13 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Brian Gewirtz book review, analysis of Raw, NXT, Smackdown including Garcia angle, Booker commentary, Lesnar return (78 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Smackdown’s big rating and Bloodline excellence.
- Full review of WWE Raw including Brock Lesnar’s return
- Full review of NXT including Booker T’s first week back on color commentary
- Full review of AEW Dynamite including the Daniel Garcia angle
- Brian Gewirtz book review including which tier it falls in on Todd’s scale
