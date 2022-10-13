FREE PODCAST 10/13 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (10-9-2012) Eyewitness details Punk punching fan, WWE Creative shake-up, forecasting future WWE stars, live calls (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-9-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell discuss the news of the week including an eyewitness details Punk punching fan, WWE Creative shake-up, Raw ratings up, and a variety of topics brought up by live callers. In the VIP Aftershow, they list the likely candidates for Aces & Eights, discuss whether Ryback could be the next big thing, look ahead to WWE’s top tier of heels and babyfaces a few years from now, and more.

SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…

Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…

–https://go.factor75.com/ wade60 and enter code “wade60” for 60 percent off your first box

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO