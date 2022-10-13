News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/13 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (10-9-2012) Eyewitness details Punk punching fan, WWE Creative shake-up, forecasting future WWE stars, live calls (152 min.)

October 13, 2022

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-9-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell discuss the news of the week including an eyewitness details Punk punching fan, WWE Creative shake-up, Raw ratings up, and a variety of topics brought up by live callers. In the VIP Aftershow, they list the likely candidates for Aces & Eights, discuss whether Ryback could be the next big thing, look ahead to WWE’s top tier of heels and babyfaces a few years from now, and more.

