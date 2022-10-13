FREE PODCAST 10/13 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: (10-9-2012) Eyewitness details Punk punching fan, WWE Creative shake-up, forecasting future WWE stars, live calls (152 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (10-9-2012), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and Jason Powell discuss the news of the week including an eyewitness details Punk punching fan, WWE Creative shake-up, Raw ratings up, and a variety of topics brought up by live callers. In the VIP Aftershow, they list the likely candidates for Aces & Eights, discuss whether Ryback could be the next big thing, look ahead to WWE’s top tier of heels and babyfaces a few years from now, and more.
SUPPORT OUR SPONSORS…
Factor’s prepared meals designed by chefs and nutritionists. Choose from many custom categories (keto, calorie smart, vegetarian/vegan, more) delivered to your door, fresh, never frozen, ready in two minutes…
–https://go.factor75.com/
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply